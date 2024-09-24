Live
Hyderabad: Water Board to address sewage problems in city
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has planned to give a permanent solution to sewage overflow issues in the city. In that regard, Ashok Reddy, managing director, HMWSSB, inspected a few areas in Begumpet on Monday.
During the inspection, Ashok Reddy ordered the officials to identify the areas where sewage problems often arise for longer periods in the city and find a permanent solution. He also disclosed that from now on, senior officials will be inspecting the areas where such problems arise every one or two days in a week.
On Monday, senior officials, along with the managing director, inspected the regional office of the Institute of Planners India (ITPI) in Begumpet. Later, they also inspected Brahmanawadi Lane-1, as many locals have complained about the sewage overflow issue in the area.