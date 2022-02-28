Hyderabad: Water Board to complete ORR Phase-2 works by March-end

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) Managing Director M Dana Kishore directed officials to expedite the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Phase-II works to provide drinking water to 163 colonies in the ORR limits by the first week of April.

The Water Board has taken up Rs 1,200 crore to provide drinking water within ORR limits.

Dana Kishore asked the water board officials to complete the work by March. The Board will be laying a 304 km of pipeline and drinking water will be provided to 163 colonies in the first week of April. Kishore also directed the officials to complete the construction of reservoirs. He advised the construction companies to ensure that there are proper pipes to be used, construction materials, as well as machinery and workers.

Workers at the field were instructed to see to it that safety measures were taken. It was suggested that proper barricades should be set up in the areas where the pipeline expansion works are taking place. The MD asked the officials to submit the details of the construction progress of reservoirs, including photographs to the head office.