Hyderabad: Waterlogged roads stall traffic

Rajendranagar: After surprise showers on Tuesday night several areas in the city, especially in Vikarabad district on the stretches of the Bengaluru and Srisailam highway turned into cesspools leading to traffic snarls. Following which the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) especially in Rajendranagar, Jalpally, Shamshabad and Shadnagar took up clearing the clogged points as several thoroughfares were submerged up to knee level.



Meanwhile, the unseasonal rain that lashed the city and the surrounding districts for almost 6 hours brought respite to people from scorching heat.

The perennial water clogging point at Bahadurpura crossroads, PVNR Expressway underpass in Rajendranagar and at Osmania Hotel in Jalpally area were the most affected locations as these 100 feet wide roads on both the stretches are considered to be the busiest routes in terms of vehicular movement. While the commuters at Rajendranagar were able to take the advantage of the PVNR Expressway underpass, the commuters on the Srisailam Highway vehicles remained jammed for hours.

The Bahadurpura flyover, which has been under construction for years, turned into a mini pool for almost a stretch of kilometre. Vehicular movement on this busy Bengaluru highway came to a grinding halt due to knee-deep inundation of the stretch. Similarly, the 100-feet wide road at Osmania Hotel was waterlogged as there were no draining points on the stretch. Due to which rainwater was seen swamping in from all directions thereby causing colossal water clogging all through the night.

Later on Wednesday morning, the sanitary staff was seen clearing water-logging points using a JCB machine. "With a few hours of painstaking effort almost all the water clogging points were cleared allowing the water to drain out freely. The stretch is completely safe and hassle free now for the vehicular movement," informed Moin Baba, Sanitary Inspector Jalpally Municipality.