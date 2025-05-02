Hyderabad Weather: Partly Cloudy With Rain Expected This Week

Hyderabad experienced relatively moderate temperatures over the past 24 hours, with the mercury reaching a maximum of 38.0 degrees Celsius on Friday, registering a deviation of 2 degrees below the seasonal norm. The minimum temperature stood at 25.4 degrees Celsius, marginally lower by 0.6 degrees Celsius compared to the average for this period.

Rain activity was minimal, with only trace precipitation recorded between 8:30 a.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. Friday. Humidity levels saw a considerable shift through the day — at 8:30 a.m., relative humidity measured 70 per cent, dropping to 30 per cent by 5:30 p.m.

Looking ahead, weather conditions across Hyderabad are expected to remain variable, with a consistent possibility of rainfall or thunderstorm activity across most days. The seven-day forecast issued by meteorological authorities outlines partly cloudy to generally cloudy skies, interspersed with chances of rain, thunderstorms, or duststorms.

On Saturday, the temperature is forecast to range between 26.0 degrees Celsius and 38.0 degrees Celsius, with cloud cover and possible storm activity. Similar weather is expected on Sunday, maintaining the same temperature range. Monday may bring increased cloudiness, along with continued likelihood of rain or thunder. A slight dip in maximum temperature is anticipated by Tuesday, with figures projected at 37.0 degrees Celsius, and light rain or thunder in isolated spells. By Wednesday and Thursday, the upper temperature is likely to drop further to 36.0 degrees Celsius, accompanied by scattered chances of thunder or showers under partly cloudy conditions.