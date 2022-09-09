Hyderabad: Welfare school serves shoddy food to students

Hyderabad: After food poisoning cases were reported from many Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) institutions in recent days, Residential School for boys at Borabanda has shot into the limelight for the wrong reasons.



The school lacks basic amenities that include no washroom, drinking water facilities and students also complained about the bad quality of food served in the school.

According to the students, the food that is been served to them is of low quality and very unhygienic. Also, the residential school does not have a proper supply of safe drinking water.

Proper sanitisation is not maintained on the school premises, mainly in the kitchen. Students also alleged that due to lack of workers, sometimes children are forced to do odd jobs, like painting the classroom.

Suresh Rao(name changed), class 12 student, said, "we are being served substandard food at our hostel. A few days back insects and stones were found in the food that was served to us. The place where the food is being prepared is not clean. Many representations have been submitted to concernedofficials but all fell on deaf ears.

"Apart from the bad quality of food, our hostel lacks proper accommodation, room are not cleaned properly, there is a continuous sewage overflow on our campus. The overall strength of the school is 1200 and many students have changed the schools due to lack of proper facilities. Also, the washroom is not cleaned, also it is not sufficient for the strength," said another student of class 12.

He added that due to the lack of workers in the campus, we were forced to paint the walls of the classrooms. He also alleged that no textbooks were provided since three months.