Hyderabad: Whitener addicts pose a nuisance to public

Hyderabad: In spite of efforts by authorities, nuisance created by drug addicts in taking 'whitener' continues at public places, like bus stops and traffic signals. People waiting for buses are being pestered by youngsters indulging in this kind of cheap drug abuse.

The whitener-inhaling addicts, who apparently come from abusive backgrounds, are roaming streets and creating nuisance on roadsides.

They pick up arguments with one another on petty issues. If some try to intervene, they get aggressive. Even the police have failed to curb this menace. If they try to apprehend them, the addicts attempt to inflict injuries using blades or stones.

Most are using whitener, adhesive solutions, petrol, cough syrup and marijuana and support their habit by begging. Their modus operandi includes begging and troubling women passengers with their bizarre behaviour.

These drug addicts are believed to be runaways and also migrants. They can be seen indulging in drug abuse in Nampally, Malakpet, Shalibanda, Chanchalguda, Santoshnagar, Champapet, Babanagar, Chandrayangutta and arterial roads connecting these areas.

In these areas several instances were reported recently. The 'whitener gang' has made Nampally its major spot. Dozens of such men are seen sitting on road dividers, bus stops, creating nuisance.

In a fresh incident, near Public Gardens, a group of drug addicts started fighting one another, troubling commuters and college girls waiting for bus at Haj House. They indulged in pick-pocketing of another amongst them, triggering chaos. The police reached the spot and tried to control the situation. But they left after quelling the unruly addicts.

"In spite of several warnings by the police and surprise checking, the addicts return to these spots without any deterrence. We are going to intensify the drive and solve the problem," said a police officer.

In spite of the patrol vehicles making rounds, these 'whiteners' do not pay heed. Even after they are caught and released after a warning, they do not mend their ways. They threaten to inflict injuries by using blades.Policemen remain helpless, said a security man at a bank ATM near Haj House.