Hyderabad: Whither Covid norms in Old City?

Charminar: Even as the State government imposed restrictions in wake of the spiking Covid cases, it has been observed that restaurants are brazenly flouting the Covid-preventive norms in the city, especially in Old City.

Hotels which are considered to be best hangout places for youth continue to run business without taking tough measures, visitors were seen without face masks and no social distancing was followed.

These business establishments running in areas including Charminar, Shalibanda, Santosh Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Mallepally, Nampally, Hyderguda, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, RTC crossroads, Secunderabad can be seen bustling with customers. There appears to be no major change in attitude of people, who continue to spend their time at hotels and restaurants and are violating protocols.

However, certain offices, malls and theaters are seen following Covid norms strictly but this is not the case when we see almost all Irani restaurants and major eateries in Old City.

While the hoteliers claimed that they are regularly sanitising the hotel premises, wearing face masks and are using hand sanitisers, but real picture stands contradictory.

No waiter or a staff was seen wearing face masks and taking precautions. "Why do you want even the hotels to be closed? We want to do good business, before the government could go ahead with the stricter restrictions or in worst case lockdown," asked a hotelier.

Only major eateries strictly follow norms

When The Hans India reporter visited some of the major eateries in the city, he found that every waiter in restaurants was seen wearing face masks and head gear.

One of the hoteliers at Hyderguda said, "In both sections of the restaurants (tea and dining sections) every waiter, cook, and staff is wearing the protective gears and frequently the tables and chairs are being sanitized," said the manager at Café Bahar in Hyderguda.

Most of the major hotels made face masks mandatory and temperature is been checked at the entrance.

"Till the order arrived at the table we are requesting the people to wear face masks, and at the tea section we are asking them to leave the hotel once having a tea and snacks and not to loiter around.

The hoteliers are engaging in safety, but it is on the people to take a precaution." said a manager at Lucky Hotel in Uppal.