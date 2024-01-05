Hyderabad: Why government seeking fresh applications for six guarantees says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad : Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Thursday asked the State government why it was asking people to submit fresh applications to extend its six guarantees.

Addressing the media here, he said the government has all data available if it is sincere in implementing the promised guarantees. ‘Poor are being made to make rounds of offices to get certificates for submitting applications. They fear non-submission might leave them out from accessing benefits’.

Reddy expressed doubts over the government intent in launching the application submission process was to delay implementing the promised schemes till Parliament elections. He said people have not been issued ration cards in the past 10 years. ‘How could the government ask them to submit the cards.

Details of people who participated in the separate Telangana agitation are also with the government. Why seek FIR documents. Does the government want them to make rounds of police stations and jails to get documents.

‘The government has all data of women SHGs to implement the Mahalakshmi scheme to provide Rs.2,500 monthly assistance. Also, it has not made it clear if the scheme applies only to BPL women or all in State. The government has the Rythu Bandhu and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi data to implement its Rs 6,000 assistance scheme; the MGNREGS cards data is available to implement the Rs 12,000 assistance for farm labour.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's statement that Modi medicine has expired, Reddy said, "Narendra Modi is Sanjeevani for the world. but people have rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's medical formula. This was made amply clear in the recent Assembly elections that all family-run parties could not stand against Modi."

He took strong exception for levelling personal allegations against him. saying he had only made a constructive suggestion well within his preview as the State chief of an Opposition party. He had only reiterated the CM's demand for a CBI probe into the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) corruption when he was an MP. He can write to the Centre as CM for a CBI probe. ‘When there was no objection earlier, why object after coming to power for CBI probe.

Condemning personal attacks of CM against him, Reddy said his party and people of Telangana know him since he started his political career. ‘People also know how many cases are pending against Revanth Reddy and the nature of the cases. He also asked the CM whether he assumed office for treasure (lankebindelu)? He also asked why Reddy has taken a U-turn on the Pharma City and the conspiracy behind it?

Lashing out at the Congress leaders for calling the Prime Minister "Gaja Donga" (decoit), he said it suits better that party as it had looted Rs 12 lakh crore under the UPA. He claimed that the BRS ‘is no longer relevant for Telangana. It can’t deliver anything by winning 1-2 LS seats; votes cast to it will only go waste.