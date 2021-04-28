Hyderabad: Will Haj House be converted into Covid Care Centre?

Nampally: The Telangana State Wakf Board is yet to respond to the request by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs of creating a temporary 'Covid Care Center' at Haj House.



TS Haj Committee, which houses scores of offices, remained averse to the idea given by Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi of converting the building into a Covid Care Centre.

When enquired about the development, Chairman of TS Wakf Board Mohammed Saleem said that they were yet to respond to the request, as the Haj House currently houses scores of Minority offices which remained operational despite the Covid-19 factor. "Yes, we had received the circular, but could not create a care centre, as Wakf Board and other offices are still operating in the Haj House building. People visit here and even relief works are being undertaken," he said.

"All the State Haj Committees have been directed to assist the respective State Governments/ Administration to utilize the Haj Houses as temporary 'Corona Care Centre' for the health and well-being of the people in the fight against Corona pandemic," Naqvi tweeted on Monday.

Meanwhile, Central Wakf Council member Haneef Ali said that even last year during the first wave of Covid-19, the CWC had ordered a building as a quarantine centre it remained unheard. "At least the Wakf Board should covert the building located beside the Haj House into a care centre temporarily, as the cases are increasing rapidly. Due to no concern regarding the care centre at Haj House, the National Research Institute of Unani Medicine for Skin Disorders is in the list for the care centre," added Haneef Ali.

According to previous reports, even last year in the month of May the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs and Central Wakf Council requested all Mutawallis and managements of religious institutions to provide their buildings for quarantine facilities under 'Vande Bharat Mission' with special flights to bring home thousands of Indian nationals, including NRIs from Gulf countries, the TS Wakf Board remained averse to the idea of transforming the building into a quarantine center (14-days upon arrival).