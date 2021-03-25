Hyderabad: Wine shops to remain closed for 2 days in view of Holi festival

All the wine shops, bars and toddy shops will be closed for two days in Hyderabad in the view of Holi festival, said Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar.

The wine shops will remain closed from 6 pm on March 28 to 6 am on March 30, the CP added. He asked the wine shop owners to cooperate with the police and follow the bandh.

In the orders released, the commissioner asked the public not to cause inconvenience to others and avoid playing with colours on roads. Restrictions were also imposed on vehicles roaming in groups.