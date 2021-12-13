Hyderabad: With GHMC in slumber, denizens fill up potholes in Pragathi Nagar

Hyderabad: Enraged by the apathy of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials not taking up road repair works, a few social activists took it upon themselves and filled the potholes in Pragathi Nagar of Nizampet on Sunday.

As the lanes are covered with gravel, the commuters travelling on these roads have been facing hardships. Though they have urged the GHMC to address the issue, it was of no use.

"This is not the first time that we have taken it upon ourselves to clear the mess. Last year too, we did the same thing. And once again to draw the attention of GHMC, we have taken up the repair works all by ourselves. A few people have pitched in with their generous donations," said Srinivas Bellam, a social activist.

"Many times we had complained to the officials concerned about this issue and many times they have promised to solve it, but in vain. So we have taken it upon ourselves to fill the potholes. We have also planned to take up this initiative in various areas every week if no action is taken by the officials concerned," said Sai Teja, another social activist.