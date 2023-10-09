Hyderabad: With immersion debris yet to be removed, city lakes gasp for life

Hyderabad: It has been over a week since the conclusion of the Ganesh immersion ceremony, however, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is yet to remove the remnants of idols and puja paraphernalia from Saroornagar lake, as well as several other prominent lakes in the city. Residents living in proximity to these lakes are facing several problems, as a noxious odor is now emanating from the lakes.

The situation isn’t limited to just Saroornagar lake; it’s also evident at Neknampur lake. Only the idol debris has been cleared from Neknampur lake, whereas other puja paraphernalia left piled up near the lake for over a week now. Despite numerous complaints lodged by concerned locals, sanitation workers have not yet acted, leaving the issue unaddressed.

“Considering the current situation, the city has experienced a rapid increase in seasonal flu cases, with our locality being no exception. The incomplete removal of idol debris from the lake has exacerbated the issue. Only a fraction of the debris has been cleared, and some remnants are still floating on the lake’s surface. Additionally, the trash that has been collected so far has been dumped near the lake, causing significant difficulties for approximately 200 families residing in the vicinity.

Over the past week, we’ve been unable to open our windows due to the persistent foul odor. While unpleasant smell from the lake is not uncommon, the decomposition of puja paraphernalia, which largely consist of flowers and leaves, is gradually worsening the situation. If this debris is not promptly removed, it will not only pose problems for the local residents but also pose a threat to the lake’s environmental quality,” said Sai Avinash, a resident of Saroornagar.

Immediately following the immersion, it is the responsibility of the concerned officials to promptly clean up the trash. However, this has not been the case, and we are left in the dark regarding the current volume of debris collected.

For us, the residents of Saroornagar, the past week has been nothing short of a nightmare. The idol debris and puja paraphernalia left near the lake have led to a significant increase in the mosquito population, posing a serious health concern. It is crucial that the authorities take immediate action to remove this trash to alleviate the current situation”, said Mohan, another resident of Saroornagar.

“It’s disheartening to hear that this problem recurs itself every year. After the Ganesh idol immersion, remnants of Plaster of Paris (PoP) floating in the lake and the delayed removal of trash by officials pose significant challenges.

The problem persists until after Dussehra, affecting both the local residents and the environmental health of the lake.

Repeated complaints to the concerned officials without concrete action can be frustrating and discouraging. It’s essential for authorities to take long-term and proactive measures to prevent these recurring issues, ensuring the timely and effective removal of debris and waste to protect both the local community and the environment,” said Madhulika Choudary, founder of the Dhruvansh.