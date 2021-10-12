Hyderabad woman ends life for not being able to get married

A woman has committed suicide after being depressed over not able to get married due to her health isssues here at Nacharam in Hyderabad on Monday.



According to Nacharam CI Kiran Kumar, the woman identified as Ashwini (29), daughter of Thorri Narsimha and a resident of Old Mallapur is said to have been suffering from health issues for the last few days.



Meanwhile, Ashwini's parents looking for marriage alliances to marry away her daughter. It is learned that Ashwini was downhearted as she was unable to get married due to her health issues and resorted to the extreme step. She hanged herself from the ceiling fan in the absence of her parents.



In the suicide note, recovered by the police, the woman said that no one is responsible for her suicide. The Nacharam police registered a case and launched an investigation.

