Hyderabad: Woman falls infront of running TSRTC bus, dies

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate mishap, a 26-year-old woman identified as Sunita lost her life when she fell infront of running TSRTC bus after her scooty on which was travelling was hit by a tanker from behind. This incident took place Erragadda on Thursday.

According to Sanathnagar police, the woman who works as an employee in a private company was on her way to office from KPHB and a water tanker at Erragadda which resulted her in falling on road and a TSRTC bus which was already running, ran over her leading to her death on spot.

Sunita hails from Srisailam of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway