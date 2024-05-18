Hyderabad: Woman stages husband’s murder as heart attack, four arrested

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old woman and three others were arrested for allegedly plotting the murder of her husband and disguising it as a heart attack in Yellareddyguda. The incident came to light on Wednesday, when an accused surrendered to Madhura Nagar police three months after the crime.

The accused has been identified as Srilakshmi Rajesh, and two history-sheeters Rajeshwar and Babban.

According to police, the accused, Srilakshmi and Rajesh were involved in an extramarital affair. As they wanted to live together and sell their properties in Medchal and Yellareddyguda, they perceived Vijaykumar as a threat and orchestrated a plan to murder him.

Initially, Srilakshmi lived with her husband in an old house he owned. Claiming that the layout of the house was unfavorable, Srilakshmi convinced Vijaykumar to move to a rented flat nearby.

According to the accused, Rajesh, he hired Patolla Rajeshwar Reddy and Md Mehtab Ali alias Babban, known rowdy sheeters from Borabanda to execute the murder.

Police said, on the morning of February 1, Vijaykumar left to take their two sons to school. During his absence, Rajesh, Rajeshwar, and Babban secretly entered the house and hid in the bathroom.

When Vijaykumar returned, Srilakshmi locked the door from inside and allowed the three assailants to come out of the bathroom. They attacked Vijaykumar, hitting him on the head with dumbbells and strangling him to death. They subsequently dumped his body in the bathroom.

To conceal the murder, Srilakshmi claimed Vijaykumar had died from a heart attack, and the head injury was sustained in the bathroom. She arranged for his cremation to avoid suspicion.

The truth came to light when Rajeshwar Reddy, burdened by guilt, surrendered to the police on Wednesday. Following his confession, Srilakshmi, Rajesh, and Babban were arrested.

The police have registered a case under Sections 302 and 201 IPC.