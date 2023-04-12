Hyderabad: Woman's dead body found in a gunny bag in Pahadishareef

Hyderabad: Pahadishareef residents were in shocl after they found a woman's dead body disposed off in a gunny bag. It is reported that some unidentified persons might have killed the woman and later disposed her body in a gunny bag. This incident took place on Tuesday night.



The police said that the locals noticed a decomposed body dumped near the Hardware Park at Thukkuguda and alerted them.

After reaching the spot and doing premilinary inspection, the police suspect the woman was strangulated using a towel and killed. Later the suspects disposed of the body at an isolated place in Hyderabad outskirts.

Reacting on the incident, ACP Maheshwaram, C Anjaiah said that the woman might have been killed three days ago. The body is highly decomposed. Special teams are formed to identify the woman and trackdown the killers."