Hyderabad: Woman's dead body found in a gunny bag in Pahadishareef
- It is learnt that the woman was killed by strangulation and later was packed in gunny bag
- The woman’s decomposed body was shifted to government hospital for post-mortem
Hyderabad: Pahadishareef residents were in shocl after they found a woman's dead body disposed off in a gunny bag. It is reported that some unidentified persons might have killed the woman and later disposed her body in a gunny bag. This incident took place on Tuesday night.
The police said that the locals noticed a decomposed body dumped near the Hardware Park at Thukkuguda and alerted them.
After reaching the spot and doing premilinary inspection, the police suspect the woman was strangulated using a towel and killed. Later the suspects disposed of the body at an isolated place in Hyderabad outskirts.
Reacting on the incident, ACP Maheshwaram, C Anjaiah said that the woman might have been killed three days ago. The body is highly decomposed. Special teams are formed to identify the woman and trackdown the killers."