Hyderabad: Wrong side driving & triple riding to attract hefty fines

Hyderabad: Now, triple riding and driving on wrong side will be an offence in the city. Those who commit these offences will have to pay hefty fine also. City police will launch special drive from November 21 against people violating traffic rules by driving on wrong side and triple riding and book cases against them.

City Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) AV Ranganath said that they will book cases under Section 119/177 & 184 of Motor Vehicle act on wrong side driving violators and impose a fine of Rs 1,700 on them. Similarly, those caught triple riding will be fined Rs 1,200 and cases will be booked under Section 128/184 r/w 177 of MV Act. The Joint Commissioner of police said that due to wrong side driving and triple ridings, the cases of roads accidents and deaths are increasing the city. This year alone, 15 persons had died in road accidents caused due to wrong-side driving. As many as 21 deaths were reported due to this in 2021 and 15 in the year 2020.

Due to triple riding, eight deaths were reported this year and 15 in the year 2021 and 24 in 2020. The special drive to curb triple riding and wrong side driving will commence from Monday in the city. The traffic police will also launch a week long education and awareness programmes among the motorists.

Ranganath said that the traffic police will be creating awareness among the violators and explain the consequences of wrong side driving or triple riding. The traffic police will also take up a review of the 'U' turns in the city because to avoid long travel. It came to the notice of the traffic police that people are driving on the wrong side endangering their lives and also of others at the long U turns. Corrective measures will be taken in this regard, he added.