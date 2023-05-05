Live
- Lunar Eclipse 2023: Chandra Grahan city-wise timings in India
- Wrestlers' protest: Cong slams Anurag Thakur, questions govt's morality
- Tension grips at Gandhi Bhavan as Bajrang Dal activists protest against Karnataka Congress manifesto
- School In Telangana Is A Perfect Exmaple Of Truly A Centre Of Excellence
- Watch The Trending Video Of A Swiggy Delivery Agent Wholeheartedly Supporting RCB
- No Justification For Terrorism, Says Jaishankar At SCO Meet In Goa
- YS Jagan deposits YSR Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Tofa funds, says it will help poor to pursue studies
- Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale: Great offers on Apple products till 7 May 2023
- Cannes 2023: Here Is The List Of Jury Of This Most-Awaited International Film Festival
- WhatsApp update: Polls allow users to caption photos while sharing
Hyderabad: Young Women Entrepreneurs meet held
Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society conducted the ‘Young Women Entrepreneurs Meet’ inaugurated by Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE Hub, Government of Telangana, on Thursday.
Hyderabad: Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society conducted the ‘Young Women Entrepreneurs Meet’ inaugurated by Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE Hub, Government of Telangana, on Thursday.
Deepthi Ravula said WE HUB will help in scaling up and marketing for the small businesses set up by girl students.
Shyama Jha informed students that an entrepreneur can provide support to many and should start keeping small margins of profits. Madhavi Latha shared her experience and said an entrepreneur should always look for scaling up and congratulated Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society for providing support and encouraging innovation, start-ups and entrepreneurs.
Zafar Javeed, Secretary SUES said that SU Knowledge Hub foundation caters to incubate new start-ups and support the entrepreneurs. Many student entrepreneurs presented their businesses and start-ups.