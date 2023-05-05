Hyderabad: Young Women Entrepreneurs meet held

Hyderabad: Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society conducted the ‘Young Women Entrepreneurs Meet’ inaugurated by Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE Hub, Government of Telangana, on Thursday.

Deepthi Ravula said WE HUB will help in scaling up and marketing for the small businesses set up by girl students.

Shyama Jha informed students that an entrepreneur can provide support to many and should start keeping small margins of profits. Madhavi Latha shared her experience and said an entrepreneur should always look for scaling up and congratulated Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society for providing support and encouraging innovation, start-ups and entrepreneurs.

Zafar Javeed, Secretary SUES said that SU Knowledge Hub foundation caters to incubate new start-ups and support the entrepreneurs. Many student entrepreneurs presented their businesses and start-ups.