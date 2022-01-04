Hyderabad: Youngistaan Foundation distributes hand hygiene kits to Swachh Auto Drivers

Hyderabad: Youngistaan Foundation in association with UNICEF distributed over 1,500 hand hygiene kits to Swachh Auto Drivers on Monday.

Each hand hygiene kit included two liquid hand wash bottles, one antiseptic liquid bottle, a pair of latex hand gloves to collect garbage, three detergent soaps, four reusable masks, one nail cutter and communication materials on Covid precautionary measures.

A member of the foundation said, "During the pandemic, the most vulnerable people were the Swachh Auto drivers and the door-to-door garbage collectors. As they were also most ignored, they needed all the support and awareness from us. Hence we chose to create awareness on Covid appropriate behaviour and also distributed hygiene kits for their future use."