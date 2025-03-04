  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Youngsters excel in archery competition

Hyderabad: Youngsters excel in archery competition
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Lashira Nandavaram from Medak district won Silver Medal in State Level Archery Competition held at Delhi Public School Kollur, Hyderabad on...

Hyderabad: Lashira Nandavaram from Medak district won Silver Medal in State Level Archery Competition held at Delhi Public School Kollur, Hyderabad on Sunday, and Vedya Shivansh Rag Kottam got selected for National Level Competition to be held in Guntur on March 21.

Bandi Swami, coach, Rama Rao, president of Master Games Federation, Raju, president of Telangana Archery Association and Pawan Kalyan, chairman of Delhi Public School, Hyderabad, congratulated both of them.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick