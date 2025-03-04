Hyderabad: Youngsters excel in archery competition

Hyderabad: Lashira Nandavaram from Medak district won Silver Medal in State Level Archery Competition held at Delhi Public School Kollur, Hyderabad on Sunday, and Vedya Shivansh Rag Kottam got selected for National Level Competition to be held in Guntur on March 21.

Bandi Swami, coach, Rama Rao, president of Master Games Federation, Raju, president of Telangana Archery Association and Pawan Kalyan, chairman of Delhi Public School, Hyderabad, congratulated both of them.