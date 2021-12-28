Hyderabad: Yousufguda Basti faces a bundle of civic issues

Hyderabad: Damaged roads, garbage-filled streets and overflowing sewage have become a perennial problem for residents of Yousufguda Basti, which has hostels, eateries and many migrant workers. Major civic issues like lack of proper maintenance and several lanes still in need of basic amenities are troubling the dwellers.

The area faces problems such as bad roads, contaminated water supply, severe sewage overflow and poor sanitation. The basti is well connected to two Metro stations with the city's posh areas like Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills, but the denizens are yet to overcome daily woes.

Y Kishore, a resident said, "Roads are in a bad shape and dotted with severe potholes. It has become a major problem as commuters face threat of accidents. Mostly two-wheeler drivers have fallen and sustained injuries."

Residents allege that for the past few months roads have not been repaired. 'It becomes difficult to ply vehicles on the Yousufguda Basti-Jubilee Hills road". Lanes are filled with garbage everywhere. The locals charge that the civic body staff never clean or sweep streets. The clogged drains and garbage-filled streets are causing mosquito menace.

Another resident, Vinod Kumar, quipped that with the civic body making efforts to turn Hyderabad bin-free it has become a garbage-filled residential area. As lanes are not swept regularly, trash gets piled up daily. At some corners garbage is burnt and leaves smoke causing inconvenience to the locals. Despite a strict warning of levying Rs 1,000 fine garbage dumping goes on unabated. Residents demand the government to resolve their issues and take up area development.