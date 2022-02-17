Hyderabad: Youth duped of Rs 16 lakh in cryptocurrency

A group of youngsters have been cheated of Rs 16 lakh by investing in Cryptocurrency. The group of friends were lured with higher profits in crypto and lost the money they have invested.



According to the police, one of the victims came in contact with a person on Facebook, who told him about investing in crypto currency trade and suggested him to download an app. Believing him, the victim downloaded the app on his mobile phone and created an account.

Initially, he invested a few lakhs and received some money as profit. On being lured by the accused, he told his friends about the same, and they too invested money. However, they realized the fraud only after failing to get the profits transferred into their bank accounts," Cybercrime officials said.

Based on a complaint, the police have booked a case and are investigating.