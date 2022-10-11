Hyderabad Youth League Week 2 sees splendid performances

Hyderabad: The third edition of the Hyderabad Youth League, which kicked off on October 2, is an opportunity for promising young footballers to showcase their talent in front of some coaches and members of the Hyderabad Football community.

The HYL is Apollo's way of supporting India's buzzing sports community. Kids in the U-14 and U-12 age groups are given their first experience of playing in a league format, where their teams will get the chance to play against every other team in their age category across five weekends.

The results of week 2 that witnessed splendid performances are: Under - 12

l Focus School (2-8) Sreenidi Academy

l Little Stars FC (7-1) Focus School

l Hotfut Thunders (3-2) Abbas Union

l Sreenidi Academy (3-1) Abbas Union

l Little Stars FA (1-3) Hotfut Thunders

l Skykings FA (4-0) Treasure FA

l Skykings FA (10-0) Hotfut Galacticos

l Hotfut Flamingos (3-5) Hotfut Galacticos

l Hotfut Flamingos (0-3) Treasure FC

Under – 14

l PJR FC (2-3) Sreenidi Academy

l Offside Academy (0-3) Focus School

l Abbas Union (7-1) Sreenidi Academy

l Hotfut Predators (3-3) Focus School

l PJR FC (7-0) Little Stars A

l Hotfut Predators (0-6) USFC

l Little Stars A (3-3) Little Stars B

l USFC (8-1) Little Stars B

l Reqelford International (4-4) USFC

l Hotfut Dominators (3-2) Skykings FC

l Hotfut Dominators (6-2) Reqelford International

l Reqelford International (3-5) Skykings FC

l Offside Academy (0-3) Abbas Union FC