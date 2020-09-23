Hyderabad: Youth murdered in Balapur

A 24-year-old youngster was killed by a group of unidentified assailants here at Wadi-e-Mustafa in Balapur in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He was identified as Sayyed Momin Ali.

Sayyed Momin Ali, a resident of Wadi-e-Mustafa is a private employee. The incident took place around 2 am on Wednesday when Ali along with a friend Mohammed Khalid was on their way home from a friend's residence in the neighbourhood.

The police said that Momin and his friend were heading to the victim' house on a scooter when the assailants intervened them and picked up an argument. Later, the assailants stabbed Momin multiple times with knives and fled the spot, the police added.

Horrified over the incident, Khalid called up his friends and also sought the help to local residents to shift Momin to Osmania General Hospital where he succumbed to injuries a few hours later.

The Balapur police registered a case and are verifying the CCTV footage in the surrounding areas. Family and friends of Momin are being questioned.