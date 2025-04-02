Hyderabad: Youth sentenced to 20-yr RI for raping minor

Hyderabad: A fast track court for child-related offences in LB Nagar on Tuesday has sentenced a youth to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 20 years in the rape case of a minor girl reported at Chaitanyapuri in 2023.

According to officials, the convict K Mahesh alias Bunny (20), a construction worker from Chaitanyapuri and native of Suryapet district, had allegedly confined and raped the minor girl at her house in the same neighbourhood, in the absence of her parents. Based on the complaint from the victim’s family, the Chaitanyapuri police booked a case and arrested Mahesh.