Hyderabad: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-K Chandrasekhar Rao meet sets rumour mills buzzing

Hyderabad : The meeting between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday raised many eyebrows in political circles.

While officially it was said that Jagan had called on KCR at his residence as a matter of courtesy since the former had recently undergone hip replacement surgery, the timing of the meeting ahead of the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and on the day Y S Sharmila joined the YSRCP had led to several speculations.

It may be recalled that during the 2019 elections, a host of BRS leaders like Talsani Srinivas Yadav had gone to AP and held meetings with respective community leaders and sought support for Jagan Mohan Reddy. Hence the meeting between the AP Chief Minister and the former Telangana Chief Minister had generated curiosity in political circles.

It is learnt that Jagan and KCR discussed the fast changing political developments mainly the Congress victory in Telangana in the recently held Assembly elections and the Congress party’s move to strengthen the party in Andhra Pradesh.Sources said that KCR told Jagan that the BRS will not be active in Andhra as the party suffered a big blow in the recent elections and is confined to Telangana and needs to focus on Lok Sabha elections. Jagan is said to have explained to KCR the challenges he has been facing to win the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, Jagan was accorded a warm welcome by BRS working president KT Rama Rao and others at KCR’s residence. The AP CM arrived at the Begumpet airport in a special flight. Former Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy received him at the airport.

Later, Jagan went to his Lotus Pond residence and spent about 20 minutes with his mother. This was his first visit to Lotus Pond after a gap of two years. Meanwhile, CPI national secretary K Narayana said that the meeting of Jagan and KCR indicates signs of his nervousness. He said the purpose of this meeting was to seek the help of KCR in winning the polls and also to get guidance on how to face the fast changing political equations in the state.