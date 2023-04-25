Hyderabad: YS Sharmila sent to 14 days remand

Hyderabad: The Nampally court on Monday sent YSRTP leader YS Sharmila to 14 days remand following her altercation with the police outside her house during which she allegedly assaulted the cops. She was later shifted to Chanchalguda jail.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis, they saw some TV visuals in which Sharmila was seen assaulting police officials who tried to prevent her from proceeding with a protest for which she had not obtained permission.

He said when they got information that she was proceeding to the SIT office, officials went to her residence as she did not obtain any prior permission. He said the officials went there to brief her and to stop her from going there. But she assaulted the police officials.

Sharmila said she was put under house arrest by the police when she was planning to visit the SIT office to submit a representation over the TSPSC question paper leak issue. Aggrieved Sharmila pushed a policeman and also allegedly hit a woman constable as she is heard questioning the police on why they were stopping her. Police said she squatted on the road. It is also said that her car ran over the foot of a police constable.

Defending her actions, Sharmila in a statement said, "It is my responsibility to act in self-defence" and alleged that the police "behaved rudely" with her. Her lawyers moved a bail petition in the court and argued that it was police who behaved in a high handed manner. But the court after listening to both sides sent her to 14 days judicial remand.