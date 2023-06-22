Live
Hyderabad: Zoo celebrates ‘International Yoga Day’ & ‘World Giraffe Day’
Hyderabad: International Yoga Day was celebrated on Wednesday at the Nehru Zoological Park in the city. On this auspicious occasion, Yoga practice session has been conducted under the guidance of Prashant Bajirao Patil, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park.
Yoga trainer S V Rao demonstrated asanas practice among Zoo staff. Speaking on the occasion, A Nagamani Deputy Curator, Nehru Zoological Park briefed about the importance of yoga in our daily life, daily practicing yoga not only keeps us physically but also mentally fit.
Zoo also celebrated International Giraffe Day, and on this occasion, a short documentary film was screened at the bioscope hall. Later, a rally was conducted from Bioscope hall to Giraffe enclosure to create more awareness among the public, about 50 students from Lotus Lap Public school participated in the rally. Drawing, essay writing and clay model competitions have been conducted at the Giraffe enclosure.
Later, Prashant Bajirao Patil, Curator awarded the prizes to the winners. B Laxman, Asst Curator-2, M Sandeep Goud, Biologist, B Laxminarayana, Biologist, H M Hanifulla and others were present.