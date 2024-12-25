Live
Just In
Hyderabad's Biryani Obsession: 1.57 Crore Orders in 2024, Swiggy Report Reveals
Hyderabad tops the charts with 1.57 crore biryani orders in 2024, with chicken biryani
Biryani is the top choice for Swiggy orders in Hyderabad. According to Swiggy's annual report, people in Hyderabad ordered 1.57 crore biryanis in 2024. This means 34 biryanis were ordered every minute. Chicken biryani was the most popular, with 97.21 lakh plates ordered, averaging 21 chicken biryanis per minute.
In one notable instance, a Hyderabadi foodie spent Rs. 18,840 to order 60 biryanis at once. First-time Swiggy users ordered 4.46 lakh chicken biryanis in 2024. During the T20 Cricket World Cup, the city took its love for biryani further, ordering 8.69 lakh chicken biryanis.
Hyderabad also leads in other food trends, such as spending Rs. 30,563 on a pizza party. The city ordered the most chicken shawarmas, followed by chicken rolls and chicken nuggets. For breakfast, dosas are a favorite, with Hyderabad ranking first in the country for onion dosa consumption. The non-onion dosa received 17.54 lakh orders.