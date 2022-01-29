Hyderabad's Shreyas Ayaluri is winning awards and hearts in Hollywood

Shreyas Ayaluri, the avant-garde writer behind 'Amuse Me' and 'Suburbia', is back with his latest 'Elivis Escobar and Juniper Lea', and it couldn't have gotten a better reception. Within a month of its completion, it's already a jury favourite at film festivals. Rave reviews, nominations, and placements have all found their way to Shreyas Ayaluri's mantle, with one reviewer declaring it —



"Utterly wacky and refreshingly original with a great market potential."

This NYFA (New York Film Academy) & UCLA (University of California Los Angeles) alumnus from India has indeed paved his way into mainstream Hollywood by producing hits after hits. As a result, Shreyas has now officially become a notable name for forward-thinking, multi-racial romantic comedies.

Shreyas has marvelously helmed both positions of a writer and a producer. For example, he recently produced the "Best Short - Audience Choice" at the esteemed UCLA Film Festival.

His earlier producing works also include critically acclaimed 1UP, 'Suburbia', 'Short', 'Sight', and 'False Notion'. Opportunities have multiplied tenfold before Shreyas due to his recent success. His upcoming projects include a high-profile joint venture between Hollywood and India, 'Dr. Frank & Fiona's Fantastical' 50th, his passion project ALOHA NIGHTS! And a few more he's got up his sleeve which he won't let us in on just yet. So 2021 has been quite the year for Shreyas Ayaluri.

Shreyas Ayaluri's first-ever project, 'Amuse Me' bagged him a "Best Screenplay" award and multiple other placements in a surfeit of film festivals, all singing praises of his work. This new-kid-on-the-block has impressed the critics with his heightened fiction and stylised dialogue.

Shreyas has since written seven other successful screenplays for film and TV, alongside producing numerous award-winning short films, marking his portfolio triumphant and remarkable! We had a great repartee with the artist himself, and needless to say, his wit carries outside of pen and paper.

The objective viewpoint of this 27-year-old is genuinely refreshing — "I believe that the world has had enough, especially this past year, and everyone needs to calm down and take a breather, and what I want to be is an enabler in all this." Finally, a sentiment and ideology we can all get behind.

"Through my stories, I'm trying to bring back the charm and the silliness of the 80's and the 90's with their cinematic essence and in today's relevance."

Today, his latest project, 'Elvis Escobar & Juniper Lea', a laugh riot of a romantic comedy and an ode to Jeff Goldblum, is breaking all his previous records by scoring straight A's.

It has been placed in film festivals all over, including the likes of Screencraft, The Austin Film Festival, The ScriptLab, and Film Empire. The créme de la créme of the film festivals have found Shreyas' work "Hilarious, out of the left field, and downright funny."

He adds — "The world of movies hasn't changed much; what's changed is us and our needs; we all are way too busy running around and have long hectic days. There's a lot of stress and anxiety everywhere, and when we find some time in the middle of all this madness to relax and watch a movie, sometimes we want to be entertained, and nothing more. Cinema, to me, is a magical, multi-sensorial experience that lingers on and on long after you've watched a movie, and I'm in a pursuit to bring that wholesome feeling back through my screenplays. I hope the viewers take a piece of the story with them when they leave the theatre."

This copywriter turned screenwriter has taken Hollywood and the literary world by storm. And it doesn't stop there for Shreyas, as he is even taking a plunge into the world of Broadway by writing a narrative song for an upcoming, highly anticipated production. His recent success and a continued streak of knocking it out of the park with each screenplay has opened many doors for Shreyas. Hinting ever so slightly at a broad lineup of upcoming writing projects in both films and in Broadway seemingly is going to be keeping him busy for a very long time to come as he makes more waves in Hollywood.

Shreyas Ayaluri with Jeff Goldblum Shreyas Ayaluri with Quentin Tarantino




