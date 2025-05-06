Hyderabad's Weather Forecast: Below-Average Temperatures, Rain Expected

The summer heat in Hyderabad appears to be taking a backseat, as the city continues to experience temperatures significantly lower than expected for this time of year. On May 6, the maximum temperature recorded was 37.4 degrees Celsius, which is 2 degrees Celsius below the average for this time of year. The minimum temperature was 22.5 degrees Celsius, deviating 3.6 degrees Celsius from the normal range.

The city also recorded light rainfall over the past 24 hours, with 2 mm of precipitation measured between 08:30 IST on May 5 and 08:30 IST on May 6. Relative humidity levels were moderate, registering 55 per cent at 08:30 IST and decreasing to 38 per cent by 17:30 IST.

The weather conditions in Hyderabad are expected to remain unsettled over the coming days. The forecast for May 6 predicts a partly cloudy sky, with a chance of light rain or thundershowers. This pattern is likely to continue into May 7, with temperatures remaining near 37 degrees Celsius and a few spells of rain or thundershowers.

Looking ahead, the weather will remain unpredictable, with the possibility of thunderstorms and dust storms. The maximum temperature on May 8 and May 9 is expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will hover at 25 degrees Celsius. These conditions are expected to persist through the weekend, with intermittent rain and thunderstorms anticipated.