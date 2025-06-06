HYDRA carries out demolitions in Secunderabad

Secunderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) conducted demolition operations in Secunderabad on Thursday as part of an ongoing effort to remove illegal encroachments.

The team focused on clearing unauthorised constructions in the Begumpet and Patny areas, where several illegal structures had been built over drainage canals.

Officials confirmed that the demolitions aimed to restore the natural flow of nalas and prevent obstructions that could lead to waterlogging or flooding during the rainy season.

The operation was carried out by HYDRA staff using heavy machinery under close supervision to ensure the removal of all illegal structures in the targeted locations.