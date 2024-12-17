  • Menu
HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Clarifies Stance on Demolitions

HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Clarifies Stance on Demolitions
HYDERABAD: HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath made key remarks regarding demolitions, stating that strict action will be taken against illegal constructions built after the establishment of HYDRA. He inspected Kamuni Cheruvu and Maisamma Cheruvu in Kukatpally and addressed the media afterward.

Commissioner Ranganath clarified that structures built before HYDRA's establishment will not be demolished, countering the false propaganda surrounding the issue. He emphasized that illegal constructions built after July will face strict demolition measures.

Further, Ranganath stated that the permits issued recently under HYDRA would be thoroughly reviewed. If any irregularities are identified, the respective constructions will be halted. He reiterated HYDRA's commitment to protecting lakes in line with government policies.

The Commissioner urged the public not to believe in false campaigns suggesting that HYDRA targets houses belonging to marginalized communities. He assured that HYDRA would not trouble the poor and dismissed the rumors about demolitions of their homes.

Ranganath reaffirmed that HYDRA's efforts are focused on maintaining ecological balance and ensuring systematic development.

