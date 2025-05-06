Hydra Demolitions in Mailardev Pally: Encroachments Removed Amidst Tensions

Hydra recently carried out demolitions in Mailardev Pally under Rajendranagar limits. On Tuesday (May 6), Hydra officials removed encroachments in the local Indira Gandhi Society area. Locals had complained to Hydra about encroachments on the road and the construction of a retaining wall, which had become a traffic issue.

Hydra officials, acting on these complaints, entered the area with police protection and carried out the demolitions.

During the operation, tensions saored as the encroachers were seen arguing with the Hydra officials. They claimed the land where the protective wall had been built belonged to them. This argument led to further tension at the scene.

The demolition team, with the support of police, proceeded to remove the wall, clearing the way for the public. As the encroachers continued to block the officials, a police case was filed, and an investigation is currently underway.