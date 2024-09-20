HYDRA fangs stare at dwellers on Musi bank

Hyderabad: As HYDRA continues its operations near water bodies, the latest markings on houses of those residing on banks of Musi river has caused disquiet amongst locals. The anxious dwellers gear up to face the difficult situation, as news spreads that thousands of houses will be razed along the stretch.

Apprehensive about the promises being made that more than 10,000 families will be rehabilitated by providing an alternate solution, the inhabitants have expressed doubts about such a possibility when the present State government is already cash strapped.

“Each time the government changes, those who are at the helm shift their focus on Musi. The previous government has spent hundreds of crores and nothing substantial was achieved. This should have been investigated by now, but rather the new administration has created panic amongst the poor,” felt K Raju, a resident of Shankar Nagar near Chaderghat. The authorities marked the houses allegedly built in the river bed with capital M and rounded with a circle more than a month back. This has created an atmosphere of unease amongst the residents. Their mobiles are now filled with videoclips highlighting ‘inevitable’ flattening of abodes.

“We have been residing here for over two decades. The news is doing rounds that 11,000 houses will be demolished. Where will we go in case there is no alternate solution?” asked a woman in Musa Nagar, on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, on September 14, citing the instance of cooperation he has received for the Musi River Development Project from AIMIM party, Revanth urged party chief Asaduddin Owaisi to continue to play an active role and become a partner in development.

Over the apprehensions of displacement of those residing on banks of river, he said that the government was always open for suggestions and making efforts for rehabilitation of the dwellers along the Musi river by allotting 2BHK housing.

Some of the residents, particularly those residing in shacks, are delighted to learn that the government would provide 2BHK houses in place of existing ones. However others are not ready to buy the claims. A few residents at some localities in Chaderghat started removing the markings, as they remain anxious for a possibility of bulldozers to arrive at any time. Residents have also questioned the news reports that notices were served to constructions in the river bed.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Forum’s Syed Bilal who resides in Shankar Nagar demanded that the Congress government rather than taking up broader consensus over the issue has already demolished dwellings of poor without notice at other places. Also representing NAPM (National Alliance of People’s Movement), he said that the movement was considering writing to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge. “There should have been greater public debate over the issue. If the authorities go ahead without proper plans of rehabilitation, the Congress will be losing its vote bank,” cautioned Bilal, while emphasising that the NAPM was coming up with a report of its own in the coming days.

Responding to queries as to when these demolitions are likely, HYDRA Commissioner A V Ranganath clarified that he is yet to get a call from concerned authorities and once they place a request the Agency will act. “Will execute the demolition as and when requested by the concerned Collector / GHMC Commissioner,” he stated.