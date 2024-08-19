HYDRA its spreads fangs, razes illegal structures near Gandipet

Hyderabad: Continuing its crackdown on illegal structures to save water bodies in and around the city, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) on Sunday demolished unauthorised constructions in the full tank level and buffer zone of Gandipet Lake on the outskirts.

Equipped with men and machinery, HYDRA teams demolished unauthorised constructions, which have come up in violation of rules and regulations, at Khanapur in the FTL of the reservoir. Two illegal buildings were razed; a few locals protesting the demolition were arrested.

The buildings, including apartments, were found to be non-compliant with land-use norms near the lake. The police made tight security arrangements to deal with any resistance. The demolition drive led to an argument between officials and the owners of buildings.

Earlier, HYDRA commissioner AV Ranganath said, “We have a list of encroachers; those who are disposing of waste in dried lakes in various parts of Hyderabad. A large number of properties in these areas belong to politicians and grabbers.”

“The construction has been done without obtaining any objection certificates (NOC). The encroachments are happening on a large scale, but we are targeting those responsible for enabling them,” he assured.

As HYDRA tightens its grip on encroachments around lakes in Hyderabad, the GHMC has decided to rejuvenate 47 lakes across six zones. The focus will be on rejuvenating lakes by protecting, conserving, and beautifying them.

The lakes have been divided into three groups for upgrades. Package 1, with a budget of Rs 61.4 crore, will cover seven lakes in the Khairatabad zone; package 2, costing Rs 45.88 crore, will address 26 lakes in the Kukatpally and Serilingampally zones; package 3, with Rs 54.07 crore allocated, will focus on 14 lakes in the LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Charminar zones.