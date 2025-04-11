HYDRA launches website to clarify real estate queries

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) Commissioner AV Ranganath on Thursday launched a HRCS India (Housing Requirements Customised Solutions) website aimed at bringing legal clarity and transparency to the real estate sector.

The platform, HRCSIndia.com, provides free, verified legal and loan-related information to property buyers, sellers, and stakeholders in Hyderabad. Created by RERA-certified organisation HRCS India, the website helps users determine if properties fall within Full Tank Level (FTL) or lake buffer zones.

On this occasion, Ranganath said “HYDRA will serve as a key indicator and guide for environmentally sustainable urban development.” He explained that the government established HYDRA to protect water bodies, parks, drainage systems, government lands, and areas designated for public use from encroachment. “Initially, there were doubts about the legitimacy of HYDRA, but all concerns have now been addressed,” he added.

The Commissioner emphasised, “When buying property, one must be extremely cautious. Some individuals are illegally altering survey numbers, constructing houses on government lands using private layout permissions, and selling them. Therefore, it is essential to thoroughly verify all details before making a purchase.”

HYDRA has made it easier for citizens to identify lake boundaries and engage in discussions on topics such as Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones. Soon, comprehensive details regarding lake boundaries and government lands will be made publicly accessible through the HYDRA platform.

The Commissioner also announced the beautification and development of six lakes, which are expected to be completed by the upcoming monsoon season. He highlighted that such initiatives, along with improvements to drainage systems, can significantly reduce the risk of urban flooding.

Addressing the slowdown in the real estate sector, Ranganath said, “Approximately 3,00,000 flats and houses have already been constructed in the city and are yet to be sold. However, signs of recovery are beginning to emerge,” he said.

He emphasised that a transparent and fraud-free real estate market benefits all stakeholders and recalled a similar downturn in 2008. “If plots and flats are made available at affordable prices, the industry will bounce back,” he affirmed.