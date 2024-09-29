HYDRA will precipitate Cong’s downfall: Bandi

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, said the Congress-led government’s downfall in Telangana has begun with the HYDRA demolitions in the name of Musi development, failure to implement six guarantees and not releasing funds to the village sarpanches.

He said on Saturday, that Congress is entangling itself with the ‘HYDRA’ and alleged that Congress is ready to demolish the houses of poor Hindus around Moosi in the name of beautification. He dared both Congress and BRS to contest elections on these three issues. He said that due to HYDRA’s misdeeds, real estate is in crisis, and the economy has collapsed.

He said that HYDRA is playing games with the lives of people. How correct is it to demolish houses constructed after taking all the permissions, taking bank loans, and paying taxes to build them years ago? Can’t you see the tears of the people due to HYDRA demolitions? How can HYDRA demolish the houses of Dalits in Jiyaguda, he asked.

Adding, “They (HYDRA) go to the houses of Hindus in Chadar Ghat and threaten to demolish them.

And why is HYDRA not touching the houses, sheds and buildings built by the MIM goons and a group of them who have occupied Musi?” He asked if HYDRA had the guts to touch Owaisi? Do you at least have the courage to demolish the houses of Muslims along the Moosi? As long as the gang of Razakars’ MIM party exists, Old City will never become a New City. Congress and BRS are bowing to Owaisi for the votes of one community. The Congress government, which is demolishing the houses of the poor under the guise of HYDRA, is not demolishing the buildings constructed by Owaisi’s followers who have occupied the Moosi tank.

“Today, the Congress government, ready to demolish the houses of the poor in New Maruthi Nagar, Chaderghat, and Langar House adjoining Moosi, does it have the guts to demolish the areas and buildings occupied by Owaisi’s followers from Malakpet Race Course to Musarambagh?”

He termed Moosi beautification a big scam. People have been hearing the same words for 30 years. They brought funds from Japan once under the pretext of Moosi cleansing and from Jamaica another time. One person even said he would turn Hussain Sagar water into coconut water. What happened in the end? People are left with the same Moosi, the same stench.