HYDRAA clears encroachment at Karmanghat Park site

Hyderabad: In yet another operation, the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Wednesday has removed the unauthorised structures at a 450-sq-yrd park site in Sai Ganesh Nagar, Karmanghat.

According to the HYDRAA, Sai Ganesh Nagar was laid out in 1979 with 176 residential plots, along with an open space of 450 square yards exclusively for a park.

The officer at HYDRAA said a complaint was received from the residents

that some individuals started encroaching the park land and began constructing an illegal room and a boundary wall. When locals questioned the activity, the encroachers allegedly threatened them.

Following complaints from the residents, HYDRAA officials conducted an on-site inspection, along with the other department officials. They identified a room, a wall and other unauthorised structures on the land designated for a park.

Upon scrutiny, the documents submitted by the relevant individuals, they confirmed that the construction was completely illegal and were not registered in the Sub-Registrar's office.

Acting swiftly, HYDRAA officials themselves demolished the unauthorised structures and cleared the park land. Colony residents expressed gratitude to HYDRAA for safeguarding the park space and preventing further illegal occupation.