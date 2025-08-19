HYDRAA readies to take up study of floodwater diversion from Ameerpet

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency Development (HYDRAA) will begin its study to identify the feasibility of diverting flood water from Ameerpet and nearby areas into the lake at Krishnakanth Park.

HYDRAA will also detect blockages in the underground pipelines along the Ameerpet-Sanjeev Reddy Nagar main road and conduct a Ground Penetrating Radar Survey (GPRS). During heavy rains, rainwater flooded Ameerpet, Maitrivanam and surrounding areas causing public inconvenience.

On Monday, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath visited the flood-prone stretches. He inspected and reviewed measures to find a lasting solution to the recurring flooding at Ameerpet Metro Station and Maitrivanam junction.

During his visit, the HYDRAA Commissioner examined stormwater drains around Ameerpet and Maitrivanam and later inspected the Krishnakanth Park lake and drains passing through Jubilee Hills Road No. 10, Venkatagiri, Rehmat Nagar, and Yousufguda. The Krishnakanth Park lake, which currently spreads across seven acres, can be expanded up to 12 acres.

According to officials, this expansion would temporarily store nearly 120 million litres of rainwater for a few hours before releasing it downstream once rainfall subsides.

The commissioner and officials observed that currently water is bypassing the lake and flowing directly via Madhuranagar to Ameerpet, leading to heavy waterlogging under the metro station.

Although a 1100-metre-long box drain exists from Madhura Nagar to Ameerpet Metro Station, the flat terrain is creating hurdles in water flow. To make matters worse, garbage and plastic waste carried by rainwater obstruct the stormwater channels, further slowing down the drainage system. To address the issue, the HYDRAA Commissioner directed officials to use GPRS (Ground Penetrating Radar Survey) to detect soil deposits and blockages in the pipelines, ensuring smoother water flow.