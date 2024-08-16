Live
I-Day held with fervour at Metro Rail Bhavan
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) celebrated Independence Day with nationalistic fervour at Metro Rail Bhavan on Thursday.
NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL, stated that this is a significant moment for everyone to remember the sacrifices made by the legendary leaders who pioneered the freedom movement and to rededicate themselves to the development of our historic Hyderabad city, Telangana State, and the country.
On the occasion, he said that Metro Phase-II is an important component of the State government’s plans to transform Hyderabad into a global city. He added that the DPRs for Phase II would soon be submitted to the State government for approval and forwarded to the Government of India.
