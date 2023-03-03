I for India, T for Taiwan: A giant leap forward

Hyderabad: "'I for India, T for Taiwan (IT)' and together we will accelerate India's journey towards becoming a leader in product innovation," said Foxconn Chairman and CEO Young Liu, who along with Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao participated in the inaugural ceremony of T-Works here on Wednesday.

The event was attended by more than 1,000 people, including CEOs and founders of the major companies, entrepreneurs, artists and hobbyists from across the world.

The invitees and guests had a guided tour of the state-of-the-art equipment, tools, prototypes and products made using different machinery at T-Works. The laser show and live performance by Motherjane added to the excitement of the inaugural.

Addressing the guests, KTR said he was proud to dedicate T-Works to the nation. T-Works has developed significant products including the ventilator, electric vehicles, and agricultural innovation in collaboration with rural innovators using the state-of-the-art equipment. This is a testament to the kind of product innovation and design thinking that is bound to happen at this world class facility, he said.

The minister said with India's software prowess and Taiwan's Hardware expertise, we can lead an industrial revolution and enable youngsters to come out with world class products. Young Liu appreciated the concept of T-Works. He said, "I am impressed by the speed with which this world class facility has been built. I am amazed by the kind of development that has happened in Telangana in the last 7 years."

Further emphasising the essence of collaboration, the Chairman of Foxconn committed to partner with T-Works by donating an SMT (Surface Mount Technology) line, used for assembling high-end electronics circuit boards.

T-Works CEO Sujai Karampuri said it was a foundational step, industrial revolution and a giant leap for the entrepreneurs. It's not just the building and the equipment, it's the know-how that comes with the 60-member strong team. "Collaboration among various disciplines is the value that we bring at T-Works. T-Works today comes with equipment worth Rs 11.5 crore (1.3M USD), which shall become Rs 110 crore (13M USD) by the end of this year.

He said anyone and everyone who wants to make and innovate, from start-ups, from MSME, from large corporations, schools, colleges, rural India can come here, he added. T-Works is the place where your idea converts into a working prototype, a product for the market and hopefully by the end of the decade, we will have many product brands coming out of India, he said.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Information Technology, said over 300 users from startups and corporates have built at T-Works including mainstream products.