I S Sadan division Corporator distributes Christmas gifts

Santosh Nagar: In view of upcoming Christmas festivities, Yakutpura TRS In charge Sama Sunder Reddy along with I S Sadan division Corporator distributed Christmas gift packs among beneficiaries at different churches under I S Sadan division.

They distributed gift packs at church located in Neelam Rajashekar Reddy Nagar Colony and also took part in the Christmas feast at Tejomayudu church in Singareni colony quarters. Church pastors, TRS leaders and colony members were present.