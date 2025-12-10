I was stumped by the Summit invite, says Mega Star Chiru

Bharat Future City: Mega Star K Chiranjeevi entertained guests at the Global Summit, making them laugh loudly as he recalled the moment ministers Bhatti Vikramarka and D Sridhar Babu came to invite him for the Summit.

The actor said he was surprised when the government invited him for the release of the vision document.

“When the two ministers came to invite me, I was dancing with a girl,” Chiranjeevi quipped. “We stopped the shooting and I felt privileged with the invitation sent by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. This shows the respect Revanth Reddy has for the film industry. I did not come as Chiranjeevi but as a representative of the film industry,” he stated.

The actor recalled that during their first meeting, Revanth Reddy had told him that Hyderabad should be a global hub for the film industry. “He said, ‘Why are we unable to do it? I want all sections to come for shooting here.’ We strived to invite people for shooting. How he can make his dream successful... Within no time, he has invited all types of sectors. Hats off to him, he did it practically what he said,” recalled Chiranjeevi.

He further said that Hyderabad was centrally located in the country and well within reach. “We have all locations. If skill is developed, the industry will be developed with it. It is a good beginning when Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Ajay Devgan came forward to have shootings here. The Central government also started WAVES and made [the state] a part of it. How much power it gives economically... They know how it can contribute and provide employment,” said Chiranjeevi.