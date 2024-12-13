Live
- TTD closes Akasaganga, Papavinasam roads
- High costs, limited results: Drone mist-spraying pilot project faces setback
- Poster war on as parties compete for voter attention
- Many dams, tanks filled as rains batter Tirupati dist
- Mayawati, Akhilesh condemn damage to Constitution replica
- Mann slams Centre over ‘one nation, one election’
- Techie suicide case: Mother-in-law flees Jaunpur home
- State government to Supreme Court: New guidelines on how to apply anti-gangster law in UP
- CM Chandrababu to unveil Vision 2047 document today in Vijayawada, traffic restrictions imposed
- State-level LIMES-2k24 inaugurated
Just In
IHM Hyderabad Hosts Spectacular Christmas Gala
Highlights
The Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Hyderabad hosted a vibrant Christmas Gala Luncheon at its DD Colony campus, celebrating the festive season and...
The Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Hyderabad hosted a vibrant Christmas Gala Luncheon at its DD Colony campus, celebrating the festive season and the spirit of hospitality.
Graced by Chief Guest Mr. Sanjay K. Thakur, Principal of IHM-Hyderabad, and esteemed Executive Chefs from 5-star hotels, the event featured a sumptuous spread prepared by IHM’s budding chefs.
The occasion offered students an opportunity to engage with industry professionals and gain insights into the culinary world. The campus was beautifully decorated, and the in-house band FLUTE filled the air with Christmas carols, making it a memorable celebration.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS