IHM Hyderabad Hosts Spectacular Christmas Gala

The Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Hyderabad hosted a vibrant Christmas Gala Luncheon at its DD Colony campus, celebrating the festive season and the spirit of hospitality.

Graced by Chief Guest Mr. Sanjay K. Thakur, Principal of IHM-Hyderabad, and esteemed Executive Chefs from 5-star hotels, the event featured a sumptuous spread prepared by IHM’s budding chefs.

The occasion offered students an opportunity to engage with industry professionals and gain insights into the culinary world. The campus was beautifully decorated, and the in-house band FLUTE filled the air with Christmas carols, making it a memorable celebration.