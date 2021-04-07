IIIT Hyderabad gets new Dean of Academics

Gachibowli: Prof Kishore Kothapalli has appointed for the new Dean of Academics at IIIT-Hyderabad. He takes over from Prof Jayanthi Sivaswamy who previously held the position for two consecutive terms.

Prof Kothapalli is also the head of Center for Security, Theory, and Algorithmic Research (CSTAR) holds a BTech from National Institute of Technology, Warangal, and a PhD from Johns Hopkins University, USA. He was recently selected as Associate Editor of the ACM journal on Transactions on Parallel Computing.

Prof PJ Narayanan, Director, IIIT Hyderabad, said: "Prof Kothapalli has been involved in various aspects of academics and admissions over the past few years. He had good experience, maturity, and attitude to the important position.

I thank Prof Jayanthi Sivaswamy for helping this position for the past 6 years. She brought lots of experience and an added sense of compassion to the institute's academics, which were already on very firm footing due to the hard work of Deans before her."

Acknowledging the magnitude of his new role, Prof. Kothapalli says, "IIIT Hyderabad has emerged as a premier research university in a short span of time, thanks to my predecessors, colleagues and students. The role of Dean of Academics is a big responsibility and I'm looking forward to give my best."