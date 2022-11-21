IIT-H, Sri Visweswara Yoga Research Institute sign MoU

Hyderabad: The Indian Institure of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) inked an MoU with SVYRI to launch the Mahayogini Rajyalakshmi Devi (MRD) Heritage Research Fellowships for PhD in Heritage Science and Technology. The MRD scholars will draw an enhanced fellowship of Rs. 75,000/month.

The fellowship will also fund travel to an international conference to present results in relevant fora. The proposed research will be in any area of Science and Technology, as applied to intangible or tangible Indic heritage, such as yoga, Ayurveda, music, dance, language, arts, architecture or sculpture at the Department of Heritage Science and Technology (HST) at IIT-H.

It is important to note that [email protected] has already successfully launched an online M Tech programme (OMP) in Heritage Science and Technology (HST) in this academic year. On the occasion of signing of MoU, Prof B S Murty, director, IIT-H, said, "Robust, empirically quantifiable research in the frontier areas of heritage assets will create strong commercial interest in resources such as Ayurveda, yoga. It is important to perform research of the highest quality and publish in well-regarded for a. The IIT-H will strive to create a benchmark in the area of heritage research."

Dr Mohan Raghavan, head of department, HST at IIT-H, said, "the Heritage Science and Technology department is one of a kind in the country and looks at heritage as an asset. From yoga to Ayurveda, tourism, language, music, sports and archaeological sites are all extremely valuable and hold the key to building people's livelihoods.

It is very important to unlock the value of heritage assets through robust science and technology efforts. We believe the launch of the MRD-Heritage Research fellowship is going to be a key enabler by attracting top talent to work on topics related to S&T in the area of heritage and take it to the next level." Applications are open year-round but will be processed two times a year.