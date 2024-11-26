IIT Hyd unveils Nikon CoE

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) and Nikon India unveiled the Nikon Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the IIT Hyderabad campus to provide advanced imaging technologies to trainees, visiting scholars, and collaborators across the country on Monday. According to officials, the initiative aims to empower researchers to explore biological systems at various scales—from single cells to human tissues—facilitating breakthroughs in high-resolution imaging.

It also houses a Nikon inverted microscope Ti2-E for fluorescence imaging, a Nikon TS2FL inverted tissue culture microscope, and a Nikon SMZ 800 with a fluorescence attachment for macro imaging.

Professor B S Murty, director of IIT Hyderabad, stated, “This initiative aligns perfectly with our goal of fostering innovative research and diverse learning opportunities.

In various academic and research domains, the centre will act as a catalyst, inspiring our researchers and students to push the boundaries of what is possible.”