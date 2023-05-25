IIT Hyderabad alumni shine in UPSC CSE 2022 results

HYDERABAD: Three alumni from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad have achieved remarkable success in the UPSC results 2022 which were announced on Tuesday. Uma Harathi N (AIR-3), followed by Jayasimha Reddy Ravula (AIR-217) and Bollam Umamaheshwar Reddy (AIR-270)

Expressing joy at the outstanding achievements of these alumni, Prof B S Murty, Director of IITH, highlighted the dedication shown by alumni in serving the nation through cracking the challenging UPSC examination. Their perseverance serves as a motivation not only for current students at IITH but also for youth across the country.

Dr Mudrika Khandelwal, Dean of Alumni and Corporate Relations, expressed pride in the alumni who are committed and responsible individuals ready to make a difference in society. She emphasised that aspiration and flexibility are essential virtues cultivated at IITH, enabling students and alumni to exceed boundaries.

Prof Shiv Govind Singh, Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering, acknowledged the moment of pride in witnessing students excel in fields beyond technology. He expressed sheer happiness in their success.

Reflecting on Umamaheshwar’s journey at IITH, Prof Ramji M, Head of the Department of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering, recalled teaching him and noted his composed and calm demeanor. He attributed Umamaheshwar’s growth to the vibrant ecosystem at IITH.

Uma Harathi (AIR-3) shared her challenging journey, being her fifth attempt, and credited her strategy, daily targets, and maintaining a balance between physical and mental well-being. She encouraged others to learn from their mistakes, find the right approach, and practice diligently.