  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad: Another student ends life

Representational Image
x

Representational Image

Highlights

Sangareddy Rural SS, Mamaitha Naik committed suicide in his room on Monday. He joined the first year of MTech on the July 26

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, another student committed suicide at IIT Hyderabad. A student identified Mamaita Naik, a first year student of MTech, committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan due to mental stress. In the wake of Mamaita Naik's forced termination of life is causing a stir after Karthik's suicide in July.

According to Sangareddy Rural SS, Mamaitha Naik committed suicide in his room on Monday. He joined the first year of MTech on the July 26. On the unfortunate day, other students noticed the incident and informed the police. 'No one is responsible for my death. The police found a note in Mamaita's room that said "I am suffering from mental stress".

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X