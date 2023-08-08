Live
- IIT Hyderabad: Another student ends life
Highlights
Sangareddy Rural SS, Mamaitha Naik committed suicide in his room on Monday. He joined the first year of MTech on the July 26
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, another student committed suicide at IIT Hyderabad. A student identified Mamaita Naik, a first year student of MTech, committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan due to mental stress. In the wake of Mamaita Naik's forced termination of life is causing a stir after Karthik's suicide in July.
According to Sangareddy Rural SS, Mamaitha Naik committed suicide in his room on Monday. He joined the first year of MTech on the July 26. On the unfortunate day, other students noticed the incident and informed the police. 'No one is responsible for my death. The police found a note in Mamaita's room that said "I am suffering from mental stress".
